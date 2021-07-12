Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND WEST CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harpers Ferry to Corporation Of Ranson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Brunswick, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Shenandoah Junction, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Arnoldtown, Halltown, Knoxville, Petersville, Pleasantville, Millville and Bakerton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH