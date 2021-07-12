Cancel
Cumberland County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Perry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND AND CENTRAL PERRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM EDT Law enforcement reported trees and wires knocked down with the storm as it passed areas west of Landisburg around 310 PM EDT. However, the storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

