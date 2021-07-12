Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Headland, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Headland, Newville, Haleburg, Tumbleton, Hardwickburg, Capps, Grandberry Crossroads, Murphy Station, Headland Municipal A/P, Dancey, Miller, Willis Crossroads and Balkum.alerts.weather.gov
