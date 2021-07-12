Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Gandy to near East Lake-Orient Park, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Temple Terrace, Safety Harbor, West Park, Oldsmar and Busch Gardens. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH