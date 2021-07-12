Sports Connections Podcast: Gianluca Busio seizing chance with U.S. Men's National Team
Sporting Kansas City’s man of the hour was also the star of the Sports Connections podcast this week. Midfielder Gianluca Busio, who on Sunday night earned his prophetic debut for the United States Men’s National Team at Children’s Mercy Park, joined podcast host David Smale for a wide-ranging interview about his transition from aspiring teenager to MLS star, his aspirations of playing in Europe and his U.S. MNT breakthrough.www.sportingkc.com
