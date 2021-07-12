Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Construction firm seeks $22M for unpaid work at 20 Times Square

By Erin Hudson
therealdeal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction company CNY is trying to recover $21.6 million for unpaid work at Maefield Development’s multi-billion-dollar hotel and retail project known as 20 Times Square. The company, which was the construction manager for the $2.4 billion mixed-use project at 701 Seventh Avenue, filed a petition in New York County Supreme Court last week against an entity controlled by the Witkoff Group — one of the project’s original partners, which was bought out by Maefield in 2018.

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Lorber
Person
Ian Schrager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Company#Tourism#20 Times Square#Foreclosure#Cny#Maefield Development#The Witkoff Group#French#Winthrop Realty Trust#The Carlton Group#Marriott International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Politics
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy