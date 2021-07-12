Cancel
Gossip Girl Surpasses Flight Attendant as HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 17 days ago
The numbers crunchers over at HBO Max are declaring Gossip Girl 2.0 the outlet’s No. 1 debut of all time, surpassing previous record holder The Flight Attendant. According to the streamer, the Gossip Girl reboot’s premiere episode — which dropped July 8 and earned an average C+ grade from TVLine readers — drew record viewership during its first four days of availability, becoming the biggest “Max Original” launch to date. HBO Max also notes that a greater proportion of new subscribers chose Gossip Girl as the first thing to watch after signing up for the service than any other Max Original series.

tvline.com

