Gossip Girl Surpasses Flight Attendant as HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date
The numbers crunchers over at HBO Max are declaring Gossip Girl 2.0 the outlet’s No. 1 debut of all time, surpassing previous record holder The Flight Attendant. According to the streamer, the Gossip Girl reboot’s premiere episode — which dropped July 8 and earned an average C+ grade from TVLine readers — drew record viewership during its first four days of availability, becoming the biggest “Max Original” launch to date. HBO Max also notes that a greater proportion of new subscribers chose Gossip Girl as the first thing to watch after signing up for the service than any other Max Original series.tvline.com
