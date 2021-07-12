Gossip Girl Surpasses Flight Attendant as HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date

Rise and shine my dear readers, because boy do I have news for you: After a long decade away it appears that one beloved blogger is trying to make a comeback into the hearts of many, how could she try and replace perfection? But don’t worry. It just happens that I have the 411 on this wannabe newbie. Call me superstitious, but I have a feeling she won’t last long. After all, did no one tell her the original is always better than the copycat. -XOXO Valeria-