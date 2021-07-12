Cancel
Oregon State

Takari Hickle, 3-star defensive end with nearly 7-foot wingspan, commits to Oregon State Beavers

By Andrew Nemec
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 17 days ago
The Oregon State Beavers recruiting hot streak has extended from June into July. Entering the week, Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff had already secured three commitments this month - Duncanville (Texas) three-star defensive tackle Quincy Wright, Bothell (Washington) three-star offensive tackle Luke Vincic and Seattle Prep (Washington) three-star tight end Jack Velling.

