Takari Hickle, 3-star defensive end with nearly 7-foot wingspan, commits to Oregon State Beavers

The Spring Game was certainly a coming-out party for quite a number of freshmen, as we were all impressed with the new players in Robby Ashford, Ty Thompson, Dont’e Thornton and Troy Franklin. I also loved what I noted of the receiving and blocking of the new Tight Ends in Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao, yet another player caught my eye and while he did not create the big plays, he may be a reason why explosion plays will occur at Autzen in near future.