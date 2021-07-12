Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverview, FL

Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, July 2021

By Staff Report
ospreyobserver.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique Opens In Riverview. Owner Stormy Goodwin recently celebrated the opening of Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique in Riverview. Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique strives to be the most up-to-date, relaxing and intimate atmosphere for your ultrasound experience and give every family a personalized experience to exceed their expectations. It provides an upscale and relaxing environment for expecting moms and families to come together and create those very important bonds, essentially creating a womb with a view.

www.ospreyobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Apollo Beach, FL
Business
City
Ruskin, FL
City
Apollo Beach, FL
City
Riverview, FL
City
Sun City Center, FL
Riverview, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#New Tampa#Apollo#Car Wash#Riverview Apollo Beach#The Home Depot#Florida Supreme Court#The Southshore Chamber#A Lawn Care Solutions#Rappi Colombian Food#In Moon Handmade Products#Divina#Nivia Corp#The Walmart Supercenter#Gibsonton Dr Woodie#Rv#Camping World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated. Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy