Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose star comedian returns home for 7 big shows at Improv

By Jim Harrington
Mercury News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnjelah Johnson will likely see some familiar faces in the crowd when she performs seven shows in four nights, July 15-18, at the Improv in San Jose. It’s a homecoming for the San Jose native, who came to widespread fame in 2007 after her stand-up comedy clip “Nail Salon” went viral on YouTube. She then went on to become a cast member on “MADtv,” where she became well known for her audacious filter-free character Bon Qui Qui.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pop Warner
Person
Anjelah Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Improv#Madtv#Liberty#The Oakland Raiders#Santa Clara Lions#Legacy Allstars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy