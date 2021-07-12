Indies Only Playlist for July 3, 2021
We kicked off the July 4th holiday weekend with bangers from names like beabadoobee, Hiss Golden Messenger, Manchester Orchestra, and others!. The highlight for me was the new track from Milky Chance! You're probably extremely familiar with their smash Stolen Dance. Release on April 5, 2013, the song reached number one in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and France. It also topped the charts in Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary and reached number one on the Billboard Alternative chart here in the states. All of that to say that you can look forward to hearing much more of the new song Colorado!!alt1017.com
