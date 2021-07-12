Cancel
Indies Only Playlist for July 3, 2021

By Monk
Posted by 
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We kicked off the July 4th holiday weekend with bangers from names like beabadoobee, Hiss Golden Messenger, Manchester Orchestra, and others!. The highlight for me was the new track from Milky Chance! You're probably extremely familiar with their smash Stolen Dance. Release on April 5, 2013, the song reached number one in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and France. It also topped the charts in Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary and reached number one on the Billboard Alternative chart here in the states. All of that to say that you can look forward to hearing much more of the new song Colorado!!

Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/
