Indies Only Playlist for July 3, 2021

YVES TUMOR - "JACKIE" Distorted guitar and heavy drums open the dark atmosphere of Yves Tumor’s latest, “Jackie.” The song comes off of their latest collection, The Asymptotical World EP. Known for fusing genres such as pop, rock, psychedelia, and electronics, Yves Tumor is as experimental as ever in their latest works. “Jackie” features familiar musical elements with an otherworldly spin as Tumor sings about separation and an overall feeling of disturbance. The music video is just as artistic as the song with a vibrant color palette and psychedelic effects. In it, Yves Tumor is depicted sword fighting someone, presumably Jackie. With both figures down in the final scene, it is unclear if anyone wins. This same sense of ambiguity is consistently mirrored in Yves Tumor’s music, helping to make it so captivating.