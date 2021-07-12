Garth Brooks is still riding high from the “out of body” experience of returning to the stage

At the very top of the music industry food chain is where you will find country music superstar Garth Brooks. He has been there a good while. There isn’t much in the world of music that Garth Brooks has yet to accomplish. He is one of the top-selling artists across every genre of music. He’s sold more than 170 million albums across the world in his career. With that number, he also ranks up there with the likes of Elvis Pressly and The Beatles in terms of album sales. Not bad a company to be in for the 59-year-old country music singer and songwriter.