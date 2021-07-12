Cancel
Garth Brooks is still riding high from the “out of body” experience of returning to the stage

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks officially returned to the stage over the weekend, hitting Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the first post-pandemic stop on his Stadium Tour on Saturday. And while he admits he was “nervous as hell” before the set began, Garth says he always had a sneaking suspicion that it was this show, on this date — July 10 — that would be the one to kick off his return to the road.

