The Art of Building Your Own Cheese and Charcuterie Board at Home
I would hardly call myself a cheese and charcuterie expert, but I have learned to build quite a few of these tasty boards and platters over the years. As a food and lifestyle writer, I’ve been lucky enough to attend many events (in pre-pandemic times) where beautiful, sprawling cheese and charcuterie spreads commanded attention. I’d absorb how they were assembled, what ingredients were used, and how I could replicate them at home.montecristomagazine.com
