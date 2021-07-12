New AI Reveals How the Brain Processes Visual Context
Have you ever wondered how your brain is able to associate other objects when looking at an object? For example, a person looking at a jar of peanut butter may mentally associate it with other objects like a jar of jelly, slices of bread, and a plate. Or seeing a pencil may conjure thoughts of other objects such as paper or a desk. In an artificial intelligence (AI) and neuroscience breakthrough, a new study published in Nature Communnications shows how scientists achieve large-scale identification and quantification of the area of the human brain where visual context is represented.www.psychologytoday.com
