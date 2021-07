Paper currencies are losing trust during this world health crisis and climate change. Today, investors both new and seasoned are moving into real assets to safeguard against rising inflation. Cryptocurrencies, for one, are easy to get into and get out of. Both gold and crypto offer this benefit. However, even as consumers flee their respective currencies, central banks say that inflation is nothing to be concerned with. Meanwhile, all you need to do is look at the price of gas or shop for groceries to see inflation in action. But the real question is, is inflation transitory or structural?