I waited 55 years for nothing. If I can get over it, so can you

I was there in 1966. Gosh how much fun it was - coming away from the old Wembley thinking that’s it, we will now be at the top forever. I am here, 55 years later, having been following England all this time. God, it has mostly been hell, so annoying, so very frustrating. I still can’t believe we got stuffed by Iceland in 2016 which saw us knocked out of the Euros. A year before that, we got knocked out of the World Cup after five days. The 4-1 defeat by Germany in 2010. And so it goes on.