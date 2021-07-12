Cancel
I waited 55 years for nothing. If I can get over it, so can you

By Hunter Davies
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was there in 1966. Gosh how much fun it was - coming away from the old Wembley thinking that’s it, we will now be at the top forever. I am here, 55 years later, having been following England all this time. God, it has mostly been hell, so annoying, so very frustrating. I still can’t believe we got stuffed by Iceland in 2016 which saw us knocked out of the Euros. A year before that, we got knocked out of the World Cup after five days. The 4-1 defeat by Germany in 2010. And so it goes on.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wycombe Wanderers sign striker Sam Vokes and young defender Jack Wakely

Wycombe Wanderers have made arguably their biggest ever signing by luring former Wales international striker Sam Vokes to Adams Park. Vokes, 31, who starred in the European Championship semi-finals with Wales in 2016, has left Championship side Stoke City to sign an initial one-year deal, with the option of a second year.
Soccerchatsports.com

Liverpool players and staff pay respects to Andrew Devine

A lifelong supporter of the club, Andrew passed away earlier this week at the age of 55. Despite sustaining life-changing injuries at the Hillsborough disaster, he continued to attend Reds matches at Anfield when possible. Prior to the morning training session getting under way in Tirol, Jürgen Klopp gathered his...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Exclusive: Manchester City make £100million offer for Jack Grealish

Manchester City have made a £100million offer for Jack Grealish, as Pep Guardiola moves to complete the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. Champions City have finally tabled a huge bid for the England international which they hope will persuade Aston Villa to agree a deal, in the biggest move of this summer's transfer window so far.
Premier League985theriver.com

Soccer-Man Utd defender Telles to miss start of season

(Reuters) – Manchester United defender Alex Telles is likely to be sidelined until September with an ankle injury and set to miss the start of the season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday. The Brazilian left back sustained the injury in pre-season training last week after he slipped and...
SoccerYardbarker

FC Midtjylland v Celtic: “It’s sink or swim,” for Young Hoops says skipper as Celtic move for Joe Hart

‘At Celtic, regardless of transition periods or not, you have to win and you have to win well.’ Callum McGregor speaks very well in his new role as the Celtic captain and this evening his experience and his leadership will be essential if Ange Postecoglou young and inexperienced side is to cope with the threat posed by FC Midtjylland in this second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round, with the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg at Celtic Park last Tuesday.
Premier Leaguenevermanagealone.com

EPL Transfer Spotlight: Ben White to Arsenal

After having to leave Southampton in 2014, perform several loan spells with Newport County, Peterborough and Leeds, Ben White has moved on from Brighton to sign for Arsenal. It’s a well-deserved call-up for the center-back. The former Seagull defender has faced an interesting yet impressive a year. He received his...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Celtic are punished for slow summer as they suffer Champions League knockout

Celtic’s slow start to their summer transition came back to bite them as they were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Midtjylland. Ange Postecoglou saw his side give up a lead again as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat after extra-time in Denmark to lose 3-2 on aggregate and miss out on the group stages for a fourth consecutive year.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

If I can become an Olympic champion, so can you! Callum Skinner admits he wasn't a 'natural athlete' as a kid, but credits grassroots sport for his success in the Men's Team Sprint five years ago

I'm not a natural athlete. At school, I was picked last for football, I was asthmatic and I frequently 'forgot my kit' for P.E. Yet here I am, reigning Olympic champion. The Olympic Games might seem a pipe dream for many, an exclusive club of uber-talented superheroes but the truth is that Olympic glory is far more accessible than you might think.

Comments / 0

