With the only likely exception set to be the Ryzen 5000 XT revisions, probably due for release later this year, it seems pretty clear that AMD doesn’t have anything big planned in the world of processors until the launch of their Zen 4 ‘Raphael’ CPUs late 2022. With many anticipating that Team Red might’ve looked to improve the core count with the assistance of the smaller node design, however, following a leak from a highly reliable source (courtesy of Videocardz), it is now being claimed that for their top-spec desktop Ryzen ‘7000’ processors, AMD may be sticking with the current 16-core configuration.