Kansas City, MO

Kansas City-based Freedom Interiors lands KCI furnishing contract

By James Dornbrook
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 17 days ago
Kansas City's new airport terminal will be furnished by Freedom Interiors, a Kansas City-based, woman- and minority-owned company that was founded in 2011.

