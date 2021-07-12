Kansas City-based Freedom Interiors lands KCI furnishing contract
Kansas City's new airport terminal will be furnished by Freedom Interiors, a Kansas City-based, woman- and minority-owned company that was founded in 2011.www.bizjournals.com
