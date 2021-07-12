'WE ALL QUIT': Burger King sign goes viral after workers walk out of Nebraska restaurant

Now that Airheads has entered the fast food chicken wars with its fried-chicken-and-coleslaw-on-a-candy-bun concoction, the obvious question arises: does this mean that the chicken wars have finally jumped the shark? If so, please don't tell Burger King. It's just too cruel seeing how much the Home of the Whopper has invested — emotionally as well as financially — in launching its late-to-the-party chicken wars entrant, the Ch'King, which Burger King apparently regards as the very key to the future of its Kingdom. Besides, the Ch'King seems to be doing pretty well for itself. It's at least not among the worst of the worst items one can order from Burger King — at least not according to a recent Mashed survey, in which 649 people voted for their most despised menu item offered by the Home of the Whopper.