Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

'WE ALL QUIT': Burger King sign goes viral after workers walk out of Nebraska restaurant

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
okcfox.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — A sign on a Nebraska Burger King has gone viral. Employees and a general manager the Burger King quit reportedly due to poor work conditions, and they used the sign to let the public know. “We all quit,” the sign at the Lincoln Burger King read. “Sorry...

okcfox.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Burger King#Dehydration#Food Drink#Lincoln#Nebraska Burger King#Lincoln#Klkn
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Fries for Life on July 13

ICYMI, McDonald's is rolling out a new rewards program—one that will get you free food just for signing up—and to celebrate the official nationwide launch on July 13, the golden-arched fast food joint is celebrating with, naturally, more free food. On Tuesday, all MyMcDonalds Rewards members can snag free fries...
RestaurantsPosted by
Cheezburger

Customer Asks Restaurant To Cut Burrito In Half, Restaurant Maliciously Complies

Some people can get very fired up about their burritos. Like, remember the time that a Tumblr user unleashed an epic rant about their burrito not being served up to their standards? Yeah, not a rant that's easy to forget. Well, this time around we have a couple customers that wanted their burrito cut in half. Folks in the comments section were definitely making a solid case for the stance that the restaurant really should've just cut the burrito in half and not made a big deal out of the whole thing. Especially when you consider that there are plenty of people out there that physically can't cut their burritos in half due to health conditions. For some more juicy malicious compliance drama check out the time that a rude customer got their comeuppance from an auto salvage yard employee.
Restaurantsrollingout.com

Entire restaurant crew quits at the same time

After an alleged argument with management, an entire McDonald’s crew in California walked out mid-shift — leaving nothing but a sign on the door. A viral video posted June 28 on Tiktok shows an empty McDonald’s restaurant in the middle of the day — customers outside, no staff inside. There was simply a sign on the door which read, “Everyone quit | We are closed.”
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Major New Customer Perk Is Rolling Out Nationwide Tomorrow

McDonald's has long been a holdout when it came to rewarding its biggest fans with free food. There was the McCafe program, sure, which would give participants a free coffee drink, but no matter how often you'd be eating those Chicken McNuggets, the chain never offered to reward you for it. All that's about to change tomorrow.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Burger King Menu Item Might Surprise You

Now that Airheads has entered the fast food chicken wars with its fried-chicken-and-coleslaw-on-a-candy-bun concoction, the obvious question arises: does this mean that the chicken wars have finally jumped the shark? If so, please don't tell Burger King. It's just too cruel seeing how much the Home of the Whopper has invested — emotionally as well as financially — in launching its late-to-the-party chicken wars entrant, the Ch'King, which Burger King apparently regards as the very key to the future of its Kingdom. Besides, the Ch'King seems to be doing pretty well for itself. It's at least not among the worst of the worst items one can order from Burger King — at least not according to a recent Mashed survey, in which 649 people voted for their most despised menu item offered by the Home of the Whopper.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Restaurant shuts down for 'day of kindness' after customers bring staff to tears

A restaurant in Massachusetts has closed its doors for one day to give the staff a break after facing an onslaught of negative experiences from customers.Apt Cape Cod, a farm-to-table restaurant in Brewster, is owned and operated by Brandi Felt Castellano and her wife Regina Felt Castellano. Kindness is an important concept to the two women; the restaurant has the motto “Comes as Strangers, Leave as Friends”She wrote ina Facebook post earlier this month, “As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing...
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mail

Quarantine 'Karen' is slammed for complaining about the 'unsustainable and 'non-nutritious' pizza she was served during her 14 days in a hotel

A 'Karen' serving her mandatory two week hotel quarantine has been slammed on social media after complaining about a lowly pizza. The Australian woman posted an image of her dinner to a hotel quarantine Facebook page, criticising the food as 'non-nutritious' and 'unsustainable'. 'Name and shame moment: Amora Hotel delivered...
RestaurantsDesign Taxi

Abandoned McDonald’s Stuck In The 1980s Astounds With Its Nostalgic Fixtures

From its menus to its advertising, service, and even its prices, McDonald’s isn’t shy to innovate or change. So you can imagine people’s surprise as they stumbled upon an abandoned restaurant filled with branding and furniture that belong. in the past. Urban explorer @triangleofmass, who generally focuses on exploring abandoned...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Pittsburgh, PANewsweek

Burger King Employees Allegedly Walk Out During Shift: Police Called

Pittsburgh police responded to a Burger King on Sunday night after receiving a report that employees had allegedly walked out on the job and left the restaurant unattended and unlocked. The store in question already had a reputation in the area for once operating as a "fake" Burger King for a period of time when it was under different ownership.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKQI Channel 955

This Michigan Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

Finding the best burger around town can be hard with so many options available. Luckily, Food & Wine went on the search for the best burger in every state. No, we don't mean the best-looking burger. Instead, we're talking about mouth-watering quality seasoned beef that is prepared just right so you don't need any condiments type of burgers.
NewsTimes

VIDEO: Did all the workers at a McDonald's quit in the middle of the day?

A video showing how a McDonald's restaurant in California was forced to shut down when all of its employees quit their jobs at the same time went viral earlier in the week. One of the former workers, Zoey Bernal, posted a video on TikTok telling how she and all of her peers quit at the same time. Starts with a napkin that reads, "We all quit, it's closed" and shows clips of the empty restaurant. The video already has more than 14 million views and many comments in which Internet users speculate the reason for the resignation. Many believe it is in protest of an unfair salary, but Zoey clarified that it was not.

Comments / 1

Community Policy