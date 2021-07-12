You can soon dunk on everyone as Lebron James in Fortnite
LeBron James easily qualifies as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, though whether he is the greatest is an argument we’ll happily skip. The good news is that if you happen to be a fan of LeBron James, you can buy his Fortnite skin this week just ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. It’s not just one skin either. You’ll be able to pick up several looks along with an emote, some back bling, a pickaxe, and more.www.pcinvasion.com
