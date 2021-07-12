Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale

By ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xm6gd_0auenrnJ00

Virgin Galactic shares veered sharply lower Monday after the spaceflight company said it’s made arrangements to sell up to $500 million in stock.

The disclosure comes a day after founder Richard Branson briefly rocketed into space aboard Virgin's winged space plane for the first time in what was the company's highest-profile flight yet as it looks to begin taking up paying customers on expensive joy rides next year.

The stock closed Monday down 17.3%. Trading in the stock was briefly halted shortly after the market opened. Virgin is still up 71.5% so far this year.

The company didn’t reveal the timing of the proposed stock sale, but said it plans to use the net proceeds to fund manufacturing, develop its spaceship fleet and make infrastructure improvements, among other expenses, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Virgin Galactic already has more than 600 reservations from would-be space tourists, with tickets initially costing $250,000 apiece. The company received clearance from the Federal Aviation Commission last month to begin taking paying customers into space from its facilities in New Mexico, something the company has said it is looking to start doing next year.

The launch with Branson marked the 22nd test flight of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity space plane. The company has planned at least two more space test flights this year.

Branson had teased a major announcement about ferrying more people to space following his flight, which some expected would be an announcement about Virgin Galactic reopening ticket sales. Instead, upon his return to Earth Sunday, Branson announced a sweepstakes drawing for just two seats on a Virgin Galactic jaunt. That announcement was “likely less than what investors were hoping for,” analysts at Canaccord Genuity wrote in a research note Sunday.

The analysts, who have a “Buy” rating on the stock, say the reopening of ticket sales is going to be a key barometer for assessing the company’s future customer backlog beyond the roughly 600 people who have already signed up for space flights.

“While the full power of the Virgin brand was on display, and Sir Richard’s knack for showmanship is clearly a powerful asset for the company, the challenge now will be for the company to maintain the momentum and establish a flight plan in 2022 that can demonstrate a repeatable and increasing commercial launch cadence,” the analysts wrote.

Branson edged out billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of rival space tourism company Blue Origin, as the first person to blast off in his own spaceship. Bezos, his brother and two other people are set to go up on a Blue Origin rocket on July 20.

Blue Origin has yet to sell tickets to the public. It’s waiting for Bezos’ flight before announcing its ticket prices.

Virgin’s other rival, SpaceX, plans to take tourists on more than just brief, up-and-down trips just outside the Earth’s atmosphere. The company, which is already launching astronauts to the space station for NASA and building moon and Mars ships, plans to ferry customers into orbit around the Earth for days, with seats costing well into the millions. The company’s first private flight is set for September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Station#Other Space#Vss Unity#Canaccord Genuity#Blue Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesuperhits1027.com

Another Billionaire Enters The Space Race

Branson, Bezos, Elon, and… Porsche? A new billionaire family is entering the space race. The Porsche family – owners of Volkswagen – are investing money in Isar Aerospace, a German space company that hopes to compete with Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company will start out by launching...
Aerospace & Defensenewmilfordspectrum.com

Jeff Bezos Offers $ 2 Billion To NASA In Open Letter

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space company Blue Origin , sent an open letter to Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator. In this it offers to cover billions of dollars so that they can reach the budget in the short term. In April, NASA selected Elon Musk's SpaceX to build...
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

German startup wants to compete with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

The world has been mesmerized by the exploits of American billionaires who have made space travel almost as accessible as a long-haul flight between Dunkirk and Singapore. Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic got the ball rolling, immediately followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ capsule. It is announced that Elon Musk, even if he is not ready with Space X yet, will want to negotiate a ballad in space with the Virgin Galactic capsule. All the “new” American pioneers, with whom the Porsche dynasty, the European head of the automobile industry, intends to compete.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Space flights and satellite launches can now ‘blast off’ from the UK – with the first happening next year

Space flights and satellite launches can now be conducted from the UK with the passing of new regulations. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the new laws today, which will provide a framework to regulate the space industry and will unlock "a potential £4 billion of market opportunities over the next decade", according to the Department for Transport (DfT).
Aerospace & DefenseBYU Newsnet

Billionaire space race expands industry, ‘democratizes’ space

A new push for space tourism is expanding as some billionaires start a new space race with their recent flights. Opportunities for students entering the space industry are increasing while the potential for a democratization of space seems near. The three billionaires turned space company owners in the spotlight are...
Aerospace & DefenseAugusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Are new SST jets friendlier to the planet?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dear EarthTalk: Are the new SST jets friendlier to the environment than the SSTs of the 1970s?. Nearly 20 years have passed since the last flight of the Concorde, the first supersonic passenger-carrying commercial airplane (or supersonic transport, SST). The aircraft cruised the Queen of England and the ultra-wealthy across the seas at Mach 2 speed, or 1,350 mph, while soaring at an altitude of 60,000 feet. In 1996, the Concorde achieved its fastest flight from New York to London in under three hours.
Cape Canaveral, FLvieravoice.com

Space flight the new billionaire trend

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, and both the oldest and youngest astronauts flew July 20 to the edge of space. The historic flight is the second in what might be seen as the billionaires’ space race. Blue Origin has a $2.5 billion facility at Cape Canaveral, but...
AstronomyPosted by
IndieWire

Billionaires Are Going to Space, but Hollywood Is Just Around the Corner

If you believe what you read in the papers, the only people going to space are trained astronauts and billionaires. It’s true that the suborbital spaceflights of Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos signal a new era in commercial spaceflight, regardless of how one feels about the optics of wealthy men spending money on seemingly frivolous endeavors.
EngineeringScience Focus

Pizza robots and a 3D-printed bridge: 23 astounding images in science July 2021

It’s been a super-busy month if you like to follow the exploits of the billions of private space companies all competing in a very niche space-race. At the age of 82, ex-NASA pilot Wally Funk finally managed to reach space thanks to an invitation by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his team at Blue Origin. Meanwhile, businessman Sir Richard Branson was already celebrating his successful flight in his Virgin Galactic craft a few days prior.
Aerospace & DefenseHouston Chronicle

GAO upholds NASA choice of SpaceX for lunar lander after Blue Origin, Dynetics protests

NASA’s decision to select SpaceX, and only SpaceX, in developing a lunar lander was upheld Friday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. In April, NASA chose the SpaceX Starship spacecraft, which is being developed and tested in South Texas, to lower astronauts to the moon. These astronauts, part of the Artemis program’s first moon-landing mission, would launch on NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft and then transfer to the Starship in space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy