Public Health

U.S. administers 334.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 334,600,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure is up from the 334,151,648 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by July 11 out of 387,006,120 doses delivered.

The agency said 184,132,768 people had received at least one dose while 159,266,536 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The number of vaccine doses delivered remained at 387,006,120 as of Monday morning as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

