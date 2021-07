Take a look at these amazing pictures of the wild horses of Sand Wash Basin in Colorado. There are 900 horses that live on the 160,000 acres of the Sand Wash Basin. Steve Hostetler has been a photographer for 45 years. He settled in the Denver area in 2003 and started his own photography business in 2021. Steve started photographing wild horses in Colorado in 2018 in the Sand Wash Basin, which is located in the northwest corner of Colorado between Dinosaur National Monument and Craig and has been hooked ever since.