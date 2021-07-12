Lawmakers – stop spending taxpayer dollars on corporate handouts

Did you ever purchase something that you thought was a good deal and then realized that you had made a mistake? My guess is that the answer is yes. Did you then expect the government to use public tax dollars to pay you back for your mistake? My guess is that the answer is no, and that you might be annoyed that I would even suggest something so ridiculous. The Republican legislature and Gov.Sununu just spent $10 million of your money to do just that. A number of years ago, there was a Ponzi scheme in NH. That is when someone approaches you and proposes that you give him your money and he will invest it for you, guaranteeing a really big return.