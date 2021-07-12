Cancel
Plymouth, MI

Lawmakers – stop spending taxpayer dollars on corporate handouts

By Plymouth Voice
plymouthvoice.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 12, 2021 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Michigan’s business subsidies are unfair, ineffective and expensive. Lawmakers should stop spending taxpayer dollars on them. They are unfair because they reward some businesses at others’ expense. The new apartment complex in town gets a favor, while the old ones paying their share of taxes do not. One auto supplier gets money while another doesn’t. They’re all paying taxes, but some collect tax dollars, too, and state policymakers should not be picking winners and losers like this.

