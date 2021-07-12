Lawmakers – stop spending taxpayer dollars on corporate handouts
Jul. 12, 2021 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Michigan’s business subsidies are unfair, ineffective and expensive. Lawmakers should stop spending taxpayer dollars on them. They are unfair because they reward some businesses at others’ expense. The new apartment complex in town gets a favor, while the old ones paying their share of taxes do not. One auto supplier gets money while another doesn’t. They’re all paying taxes, but some collect tax dollars, too, and state policymakers should not be picking winners and losers like this.plymouthvoice.com
