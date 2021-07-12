Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LVMH's Moët Hennessy teams up with Campari in wines, spirits e-commerce venture

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFgFW_0auenXKt00

MILAN (Reuters) - LVMH’s Moët Hennessy and Italy’s Campari have agreed to team up to invest in wines and spirits e-commerce companies and create a European ecommerce player in the sector.

In a statement on Monday, the two groups said Campari would transfer its stake in online wines and spirits company Tannico into a newly set up joint venture.

The deal, subject to regulatory clearance, envisages the sale of half the JV’s equity capital by Campari to Moët Hennessy for 25.6 million euros ($30 million) in cash, they said.

“While e-commerce was already a growing channel for wines and spirits, the global pandemic has triggered a significant acceleration,” Moët Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus said.

The new venture will be headed by current Tannico CEO Marco Magnocavallo who will remain a key minority shareholder in the business.

Tannico, whose business is 90% B2C, also owns a majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, an e-commerce platform selling premium wines and spirits in France.

Tannico and Ventealapropriete.com generated pro-forma combined sales of more than 70 million euros last year.

($1 = 0.8434 euros)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#E Commerce#Milan#Lvmh#Milan#European#Jv#Campari To Mo T Hennessy#Ventealapropriete Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

India Lifestyle Retailer Nykaa Eyes $4B Valuation In IPO

India-based lifestyle, beauty, wellness and fashion product eCommerce retailer Nykaa is readying an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the nine-year-old company at more than $4 billion, according to a Thursday (July 29) Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. The startup intends to file its draft red herring prospectus, or...
Economyshankennewsdaily.com

Moët Hennessy’s Revenues Leap To Above $3 Billion In The First Half

Moët Hennessy saw revenues surge in the first half of this year, up 44% to €2.7 billion ($3.19b), as profit from recurring operations rose 68% to €924 million ($1.1b). Both sales and profits were up robustly compared with 2019 as well, rising 12% and 20% respectively. The luxury giant’s Champagne...
Financial Reportsshankennewsdaily.com

Campari Accelerates In Second Quarter, With H1 Sales Up 37%

Campari Group posted a strong set of results for its fiscal first half ended in June this morning, with net sales up 37% organically to €1 billion ($1.18b) and adjusted EBIT jumping 89% to €223 million ($263m). According to the company, the “positive trends accelerated in the peak second quarter, thanks to sustained home consumption trends combined with the gradual on-premise reopening.” While Campari benefited from a relatively weak comp against last year’s second quarter, its sales were also up a robust 22% compared with the same period in 2019.
BusinessDaily Herald

Harris Williams Advises Worldwide Express, LLC on its Sale to CVC Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Worldwide Express, LLC (Worldwide Express), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont), on its sale to CVC Capital Partners (CVC). Worldwide Express is a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services. CVC will merge Worldwide Express with GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC (GlobalTranz), another leading non-asset based provider of 3PL solutions. The combination is sponsored by a consortium led by CVC and GlobalTranz’s current lead investors, Providence Equity Partners (Providence) and PSG. Ridgemont, Worldwide Express management and GlobalTranz management will also retain significant stakes in the combined entity. The transaction was led by Jason Bass, Frank Mountcastle, Jeff Burkett, Jeff Kidd, Nick Petrick and Justin Icardo of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.
Businessmodernreaders.com

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €740.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €686.45 ($807.59).
Businessthepaypers.com

SoftBank Ventures Asia invests in Japan's SODA

SoftBank Ventures Asia (SBVA) has announced its entry into the Series C fundraising round of SODA, a Japan-based ecommerce startup. The round has raised USD 56.4 million thus far and was also participated in by SBVA's portfolio company, KREAM, a Korean sneaker reselling platform, as well as venture capitalist firms, Altos Ventures and JAFCO.
Businessphocuswire.com

Ixigo raises $53M led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund

Online travel app Ixigo has raised $53 million from investors led by Gamnat, an investment firm managed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, according to filings with India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The round also has participation from Bay Capital Holdings Limited, IE Venture Fund, India Acorn Fund...
Businesskfgo.com

Barclays picks Faruqui to share leaderhsip of EMEA M&A franchise

LONDON (Reuters) – Barclays has appointed Omar Faruqui as co-head of its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of a leadership shake-up to ride a wave of deal-making activity in the post-COVID world. The British bank said on Tuesday that Faruqui will...
BusinessFlorida Star

Domestic Operators Lead In Growing Indian E-commerce Market: Fitch

SINGAPORE — A new report by American credit rating agency Fitch Solutions has said that rising internet usage, increasing middle class with greater consumer spending power, and the youth demographic are driving the Indian e-commerce market’s development. With competition in the e-commerce space high — and rising — it is...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Snapchat, Verishop Partner On Social Commerce Venture; New Funding To Help Expand Fabric’s eCommerce Platform

In today’s top retail news, Verishop and Snapchat are launching a social commerce experience within the popular image-sharing app, while eCommerce platform Fabric netted $100 million in Series B funding to aid in its global expansion. Also, BigCommerce is teaming with Latin American online marketplace Mercado Libre, and Macy’s continues its quest to reach younger consumers.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Canada's CPPIB names Suyi Kim as global PE boss

July 29 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) named Suyi Kim, its top boss in Asia, as the global head of its private equity business, effective Sept. 15. Kim will lead a team which makes private equity investments globally, both directly and with partners. The investment team...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Adecco Group to buy AKKA Technologies

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Adecco Group has agreed to buy AKKA Technologies in a deal worth 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) on an enterprise value basis, the companies said on Wednesday, with Adecco combining AKKA with its own Modis tech brand. “We are very pleased to announce today that...
Business985theriver.com

Capgemini raises 2021 targets on booming tech demand

(Reuters) -French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini raised its 2021 guidance on Wednesday as it benefits from a global surge in demand for tech and cloud-based solutions that picked up speed during the pandemic. The company now expects 2021 revenues to be up between 12% and 13%, an operating...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Yandex ups 2021 e-commerce investment plan after strong Q2

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex (YNDX.O)said on Wednesday it intends to spend around $650 million on e-commerce initiatives this year, more than previously planned, after reporting strong second-quarter results and upgrading its 2021 revenue forecast. Group revenue this year should now be between 330 and 340...
Apparelchainstoreage.com

Fabletics enters resale market with ThredUp

A fashion athleticwear brand is the latest retailer to help customers clean out their closets. Fabletics is entering the booming resale market in collaboration with online resale platform ThredUp. Fabletics will leverage ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service program to offer the reseller’s Clean Out Kits to its customers, both online and in-store. Fabletics...
BusinessPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis e-commerce retailer Goedeker's hires new CFO

Household appliance retailer Goedeker’s has hired a new chief financial officer. The e-commerce company, which publicly trades as 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED), said Tuesday it has named Maria Johnson as its CFO. She will replace Bob Barry, who will become Goedeker’s chief accounting officer. Both appointments are effective Monday, July 26.
Marketskitco.com

E-commerce firm Bukalapak prices Indonesia's biggest IPO at top end - sources

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak has raised $1.5 billion in its initial public offering, the country's largest issue, after pricing it at the top of an indicated price range, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The IPO by Indonesia's fourth-biggest e-commerce company, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy