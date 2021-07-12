FrankTalks, back in person since onset of pandemic in March 2020, explores the great outdoors
Whether by foot, by tires or by paddles, there’s an ever-growing interest in recreational travel throughout Williamson County. And to handle the increased demand for opportunities for hiking, mountain biking and kayaking — as well as other outdoor activities — Williamson County Parks and Recreation and the city of Franklin Parks Department are continuously working to add more miles and additional access in some of their parks.www.williamsonhomepage.com
Comments / 0