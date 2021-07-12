FrankTalks, back in person since onset of pandemic in March 2020, explores the great outdoors

Summer is time to travel. The viral mess had delayed our normal traversing of the state so now was the time to indulge. We love to drive in Colorado and we have gone on many happy road trips. Santa Fe, NM is our favorite long-distance getaway. To us it feels like visiting another country. I think it is the unique adobe architecture that invokes that feeling. We just drove down after a brief stop in Colorado Springs. We had our favorite lunch at La Plazuela restaurant in La Fonda Inn. The main floor is open to the public to stroll through. It has restaurants, shops and art worth seeing. Just wander in and enjoy the architecture. Sadly Santa Fe is just a shadow of its more flourishing past. I pray this nation will recover what we have lost. We always enjoy the art and the history in Santa Fe. La Fonda is on the oldest hotel corner in America. The City records note that where La Fonda sits today is the site of the town’s first inn, founded by the Spaniards in 1607. The building today was rebuilt in 1922 and incorporates the original outdoor dining patio. It has hand-carved beams, stained glass skylights, terra cotta tile, hammered tin chandeliers, and a 25-foot cathedral ceiling. It’s like a world away in the next state.