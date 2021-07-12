Cancel
FrankTalks, back in person since onset of pandemic in March 2020, explores the great outdoors

By John McBryde
williamsonhomepage.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether by foot, by tires or by paddles, there’s an ever-growing interest in recreational travel throughout Williamson County. And to handle the increased demand for opportunities for hiking, mountain biking and kayaking — as well as other outdoor activities — Williamson County Parks and Recreation and the city of Franklin Parks Department are continuously working to add more miles and additional access in some of their parks.

