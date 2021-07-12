LA’s acting mayor-to-be is affordable housing advocate and “pro-development”
Before she became Los Angeles City Council president in January 2020, Council member Nury Martinez was dubbed “pro-development” by the Valley Industry and Commerce Association. She often viewed development as a way to revive working-class communities across her San Fernando Valley district, and she supported Icon Panorama, the massive residential and retail project in Panorama City that faced stiff opposition from labor unions.therealdeal.com
