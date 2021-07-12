Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Western Frederick County Until 3:30 PM

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 17 days ago

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland... Western Frederick County in north central Maryland... Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia... Southeastern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia... * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 243 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kearneysville, or near Martinsburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include... Shepherdstown, Ranson, Boonsboro, Kearneysville, Saint James, Halfway, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Fairplay, Middleway, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Antietam, Brownsville, Winebrenners Cross, Vanville, Arnoldtown and Moler Crossroads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. By The National Weather Service, Sterling, Va.

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Brownsville, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Sharpsburg, MD
State
Virginia State
City
Saint James, MD
State
West Virginia State
City
Sterling, VA
City
Boonsboro, MD
City
Fairplay, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Winebrenners Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
MoviesFOXBusiness

Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit over ‘Black Widow’ streaming on Disney+

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the release of "Black Widow" on its streaming platform, Disney+. The Marvel star, 36, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that Disney breached her contract when the media company simultaneously released the superhero film on both Disney+ (for a $30 fee) and in theaters.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.

Comments / 0

Community Policy