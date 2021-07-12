SGDQ 2021 earns nearly $3 million in donations, the highest of its online events

343 Industries certainly has an different approach to marketing, but we finally saw some Halo Infinite gameplay today during the multiplayer beta technical preview. The developers kicked on a Twitch livestream to explain significantly more about how the game will work, as well as what to expect in the test. There are plenty of discussions to have on those topics, but we thought it would also be interesting to dig into the technical details on how the game will perform on PC. It turns out that Halo Infinite will have a huge number of graphics settings for you to play with in order to tune performance to your liking.