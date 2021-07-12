Cancel
SGDQ 2021 earns nearly $3 million in donations, the highest of its online events

By Cameron Woolsey
pcinvasion.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the need to go fully online last year due to the ongoing pandemic, Games Done Quick hasn’t slowed down. The first online event was Summer Games Done Quick last August, and it brought in more than $2.3 million USD in donations. It earned less than the events before it, but GDQ eventually picked up the momentum. Both AGDQ 2021 and SGDQ 2021 earned even more in donations, with the latter breaking the record of the organization’s online events with nearly $3 million USD this last weekend.

