TikTok Sensation Tabitha Brown's New McCormick Seasoning Sold Out in 39 Minutes

By Samantha Leffler
Food Network
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe people have spoken and they love Tabitha Brown. The social media personality, who gained recognition thanks to the motivational wisdom and vegan recipes she shares on TikTok, launched a new seasoning with McCormick called Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning — a nod to Brown’s positive catchphrases and joyful personality. The...

New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Consumer Alert: McCormick Recalls Some Italian Seasonings, Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a consumer alert Wednesday: A recall of some spices produced by McCormick. It affects the company’s Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch. All three were shipped to stores in the Tri-State Area. They’re being recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella. No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are asked to throw away the products, and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The products involved in the recall are: McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle UPC NUMBER: 052100049731 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle UPC NUMBER: 052100038254 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle UPC NUMBER: 52100325743 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle UPC NUMBER: 066200021047 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06 For more information, CLICK HERE.
TV ShowsCharlotteObserver.com

Tasty TV: 7 new culinary shows to feast on

Television’s appetite for cooking shows is clearly insatiable. A quick scan of broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming platforms reveals that culinary-minded fare is everywhere. And each week, it seems, new shows arrive featuring fresh, camera-ready chefs and/or a different way to turn cooking into a cutthroat competition. If you’re...
RecipesPosted by
rolling out

Patti LaBelle shares thoughts about Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss at BET Awards

R&B diva Patti LaBelle has always been a supporter of people in the LGBTQ community, and they’ve supported her throughout her illustrious career as well. The “New Attitude” singer recently sat down with Clay Cane on his Sirius XM Urban View show and discussed Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss during his BET Awards performance last month and the importance of being true to yourself.
MusicNME

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted shooting music video together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted shooting a new music video in New York City. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer. Appearing together...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Cardi B defends buying 3-year-old daughter $150,000 necklace: ‘If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids’

Cardi B loves spoiling her daughter. Over the weekend, the 28-year-old rapper and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, celebrated daughter Kulture's 3rd birthday. The proud parents shared images to social media from the little one's lavish birthday party, including those of luxurious gifts, a horse-drawn carriage, a party greeter dressed as Princess Tiana of Disney's The Princess and the Frog, a fairytale-themed cake and other delights.
RestaurantsThrillist

Krispy Kreme's Birthday Deal Gets You $1 Dozens for One Day Only

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 84 years in business this July 16, and it's marking the occasion with a deal for its loyal customers. For that day only, the purveyor of fried, sugary dough will be serving up a $1 Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen donuts. That's a whole lot of donuts for not a lot of dough.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...

