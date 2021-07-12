TikTok Sensation Tabitha Brown's New McCormick Seasoning Sold Out in 39 Minutes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a consumer alert Wednesday: A recall of some spices produced by McCormick. It affects the company’s Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch. All three were shipped to stores in the Tri-State Area. They’re being recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella. No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are asked to throw away the products, and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The products involved in the recall are: McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle UPC NUMBER: 052100049731 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle UPC NUMBER: 052100038254 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle UPC NUMBER: 52100325743 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle UPC NUMBER: 066200021047 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06 For more information, CLICK HERE.