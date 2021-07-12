Loudoun Taking Public Suggestions for New Rt. 7, Rt. 50 Names
Loudoun County is taking suggestions from the public on new names for Rt. 7, Harry Byrd Highway, and Rt. 50, John Mosby Highway, at loudoun.gov/renaming7and50. And after concerns from Rt. 7 and Rt. 50 Renaming Task Force member Alicia Cohen that the previous schedule did not give the public enough time to get their suggestions in, the county will accept submissions through Friday, July 30, an extension beyond the original schedule.loudounnow.com
