MLB All Star lineups and pitchers announced for tomorrow night’s game
The starting pitchers and lineups were announced today for tomorrow night’s All Star Game in Denver. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels will start for the American League and also bat in the lead off spot. Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will start for the National League, with Cincinnati Reds outfielders Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos starting in the outfield. Castellanos will bat fourth and Winker fifth.whopam.com
