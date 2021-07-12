Cancel
SC governor candidate favors legal marijuana

Daily Gate City
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Democratic congressman turned gubernatorial candidate is pushing for medicinal and recreational legalization of marijuana. (July 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1cbfdbf3d15345eda4fd9815afd9f6c1.

Florida Statefox13news.com

Push to legalize recreational marijuana gains traction in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - A new survey shows a majority of Floridians are in support of it, but organizations are still concerned it may not make the ballot in 2022. It's been nearly a decade since Colorado and Washington become the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana. Now, it's legal in 18 states, including the District of Columbia and Guam. Many hope the Sunshine State is next.
Ohio Staterecord-courier.com

Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to legalize marijuana in Ohio

For the first time, Ohio lawmakers will have a bill before them to legalize recreational marijuana cultivation and sales. Democratic state Reps. Casey Weinstein of Hudson and Terrence Upchurch of Cleveland have drafted a bill to legalize cultivation – personal and commercial – and regulate sales, as well as allow people previously convicted of low-level marijuana crimes to have their records sealed.
Ohio Staterichlandsource.com

Pot activists announce plans to legalize marijuana in Ohio

COLUMBUS — An organization hoping to regulate marijuana in Ohio has changed routes on legalization. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol announced Tuesday it will now try passing a state law instead of through a constitutional amendment, which was the original plan, as outlined in March 2020. “We are...
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Full List Of Candidates Seeking To Recall Governor Newsom

Sacramento, CA — A former state senator who represented Calaveras County is among the candidates on the list trying to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. Republican Ted Gaines, who is now an elected Board of Equalization member, has entered the race. He is on the list of official candidates released by the California Secretary of State’s office over the weekend.
ElectionsLynchburg News and Advance

Editorial: 15 questions for the candidates for governor

In a more perfect world, there would be a debate today between the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor. A long-standing Virginia tradition holds that they always debate before the Virginia Bar Association’s summer meeting. Republican Glenn Youngkin has broken with that tradition, citing some pretty flimsy excuses — moderator Judy Woodruff gave $250 to the Clinton Foundation for Haitian earthquake relief and there is no section of the debate reserved for the economy.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Cincinnati mayor calls on Ohio statehouse to legalize marijuana

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is pushing Ohio lawmakers to legalize marijuana. Cranley, who announced earlier in the year that he is running for governor, tweeted Thursday afternoon "It's time we legalize marijuana in Ohio." "If we legalized marijuana we could invest that tax revenue right back into our...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Soldano raises most money of Republican governor candidates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kalamazoo chiropractor Garrett Soldano raised nearly $625,000 since launching his run for governor, topping the field of Republican candidates vying to face Democrat Gretchen Whitmer next year. Soldano, who launched his campaign in April after helping to lead a ballot drive to repeal a law she...
Ohio Statemarijuanamoment.net

Ohio Marijuana Activists Launch Ballot Campaign To Push Lawmakers To Enact Legalization

Ohio marijuana activists have a new plan to legalize cannabis in the state as lawmakers pursue separate reform legislation. Voters rejected a 2015 legalization initiative, and advocates suspended a campaign to place another measure on the 2020 ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic. But on Tuesday, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (CTRMLA) launched a new effort to implore legislators to enact the policy change.
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

Coalition seeks to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The debate over recreational marijuana in Ohio could be put in voter’s hands if lawmakers don’t act first. In 2015, Ohioans voted down a proposal to legalize marijuana, but since then, some opinions have changed, and now there may be another opportunity to vote on the issue.
Ohio Statetribuneledgernews.com

Group takes step toward legal marijuana in Ohio

(The Center Square) – A group pushing for legalizing marijuana in Ohio began the formal process to send proposed legislation to the General Assembly. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted the language of its plan to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The submission of the first 1,000 signatures, according to group spokesman and attorney Tom Haren, will require Yost to review and approve the petition language within 10 days.
Delaware County, NYthe-reporter.net

Lt. Governor Bolsters DelCo Candidates In Local Races

ARKVILLE - New York’s Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited Delaware County on Thursday, June 22 to encourage and support local candidates running for office in November’s General …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
PoliticsWLOS.com

Recreational marijuana use now legal for adults in Virginia

(WSET) — There's something in the air in Virginia Thursday morning. Did things feel different when you woke Thursday? Turns out, it's the new NORML (pun intended); recreational marijuana use is now legal for adults in Virginia. The Commonwealth becomes the first Southern state to legalize weed for recreational use,...
California StateVillage Voice

California Announces 41 Candidates Will Be on Governor Recall Ballot

California announced that 41 candidates will be on the ballot for the September 14 recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Of those on the list, 21 will be registered Republicans, eight Democrats, nine independents two Green Party representatives and one Libertarian. When the election occurs, there will be two questions...
New York City, NYWETM

New York Candidates Throw Hat Into the Ring for Governor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Election Day may be over a year away, but candidates across New York are gearing up for the 2022 Gubernatorial Race. So far, five Republican candidates are challenging Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, attempting to unseat him for his fourth term. Gov. Cuomo announced his reelection run in May.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer: Marijuana legalization will be a Senate priority

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday announced on the floor that he will use his clout to make legislation ending the federal prohibition on marijuana a top priority. Marijuana is currently listed as a Schedule 1 banned drug under the Controlled Substances Act, and an estimated 40,000 Americans...

