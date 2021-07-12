Temple Police searching for suspect accused of taking more than $1,900 worth of items from Ulta Beauty

Temple Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of taking more than $1,900 worth of items from Ulta Beauty.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity you are encouraged to call Temple Police's non-emergency number at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online .

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

