Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple, TX

Temple Police searching for suspect accused of taking more than $1,900 worth of items from Ulta Beauty

By Anissa Connell
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vod6e_0auem5qP00

Temple Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of taking more than $1,900 worth of items from Ulta Beauty.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity you are encouraged to call Temple Police's non-emergency number at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online .

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Comments / 6

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Police#Central Texas#Temple Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 6

Community Policy