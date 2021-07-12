Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Rangers Select Oregon's Aaron Zavala In 2nd Round of MLB Draft

By Chris Halicke
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 18 days ago

With the 38th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers select outfielder Aaron Zavala out of the University of Oregon.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 199 | Bat/Throw: L/R

Baseball America Grades:

Hit: 55 | Power: 45 | Run: 45 | Field: 45 | Arm: 40 | Overall: 40

Zavala, 21, was named 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year after batting .392/.525/.628/1.153 with nine home runs and 38 RBI as a senior at the University of Oregon, finishing with the nation’s fifth-highest on-base percentage. He also ranked among Division I leaders in walks (T-6th, 50) while leading the Pac-12 in batting average. His 50 walks and 64 runs were program records for a single season.

Before playing with the Ducks, the Oregon native played at South Salem High School in Salem. He was named Oregon’s 6A Player of the Year and Greater Valley Conference Player of the Year as a senior in 2018, when he slashed .561/.656/.939 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 19 doubles, 55 runs, and 29 walks.

Zavala fits the trend the Rangers have stuck with over the past couple of drafts: a very productive college hitter known mostly for his hit tool. He was No. 124 in Baseball America's Top 500 prospect rankings, but shot up draft boards down the stretch.

He could be an under-slot candidate (slot value at $1.95 million), which could help pay the over-slot value for first-round pick Jack Leiter. Even if it takes the full slot value to sign Zavala, the Rangers added another hitter to the system that has exceptional bat-to-ball skills.

Keep up to date with our Day Two Draft Tracker on InsideTheRangers.com right here.

Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
113
Followers
453
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Salem, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Mlb Draft#The University Of Oregon#Division#Pac 12#Ducks#South Salem High School#Baseball America#Insidetherangers Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

10 things to know about Rangers’ No. 2 pick Jack Leiter: From MLB family ties to his no-hit streak

Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter was selected second overall by the Texas Rangers in the MLB draft Sunday night. In an era full of second-generation players, the Rangers took the son of a 19-year MLB veteran. Al Leiter pitched his way to three World Series, two All-Star games and 162 wins over the course of his career from 1987-2005. His uncle, Mark, pitched 11 years in the majors, too. His cousin, Mark Leiter Jr., played 47 games in MLB from 2017-18.
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

Parting shot? Joey Gallo homers for Texas Rangers, who snap 12-game losing streak

If Joey Gallo is playing his final games with the Texas Rangers, he’ll leave with a parting shot. Gallo’s three-run homer capped a five-run, fourth inning as the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. The win snaps the Rangers’ 12-game losing streak, tied for...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Comfortable' Joey Gallo, Rangers face Diamondbacks

All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo continues to insist that he wants to remain with the Texas Rangers despite the high volume of speculation as Friday's trading deadline approaches. Gallo, 27, said he can't see himself in a different uniform. He again seeks to be a difference-maker for the Rangers when they...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers 7/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The two-game interleague set between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers will conclude on Wednesday night at the Globe Life Field. The Rangers took the first match by a single run giving them a 36-65 record and still in last place at the AL West Division. The Diamondbacks, also in last place in the NL West division, are now 31-71.
HockeyKansas City Star

Rangers sign No. 2 overall pick Leiter with $7.9M bonus

Second overall pick Jack Leiter signed Wednesday with the Texas Rangers, getting a $7,922,000 signing bonus that is the largest for a drafted pitcher in 10 years. The deal for the right-hander out of Vanderbilt, and the son of former big league lefty Al Leiter, was for just above the recommended $7,789,900 slot for the second player taken in baseball’s amateur draft on July 11.
NHLaudacy.com

Rangers reach an agreement with first-round pick Jack Leiter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement with first-round pick Jack Leiter, the club announced Wednesday. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Leiter will be paid more than $7.9 million, which would make it the highest bonus a pitcher has received since the MLB Draft rules changed a decade ago, "and just shy of the $8M Gerrit Cole got from the Pirates in 2011.
MLBwilliamsonhomepage.com

Leiter reaches record rookie contract with Rangers

Former Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter collected his fair share of milestones with the Commodores, and now, the 21-year-old is celebrating another one. Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, agreed to a $7.922 million deal with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, earning the second-largest bonus for a pitcher in the draft pool era behind Gerrit Cole, who signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for $8 million in 2011, and the fourth-largest bonus in MLB draft history behind Spencer Torkelson, Adley Rutschman and Cole.
Baseballnumberfire.com

Rangers' Joey Gallo scratched on Wednesday, Jason Martin to start

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jason Martin will bat ninth and start in left field after Joey Gallo was scratched on Wednesday night. In a matchup against left-hander Madison Bumgarner, Martin's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Acquire Outfielder Joey Gallo From Rangers

The New York Yankees’ season very well may be saved thanks to Joey Gallo. The struggling Yankees reportedly acquired the outfielder from the Texas Rangers, as first reported by Levi Weaver of The Athletic. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was among those to confirm the report. He later revealed part of the...
MLBESPN

Trade grades - New York Yankees acquire Joey Gallo from Texas Rangers

Bradford Doolittle hands out grades as the New York Yankees reportedly acquire OF Joey Gallo and LHP Joely Rodriguez from the Texas Rangers for four prospects: 2B Ezequiel Duran, IF Josh Smith, RHP Glenn Otto and 2B/OF Trevor Hauver. ESPN +. Continue reading this article and more from top writers,...
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Trading Joey Gallo Embodies Rangers' Full 'Embrace' of Rebuilding

ARLINGTON, Texas — There are no two ways around it. When properly executed, rebuilds will be painful. Texas Rangers fans suffered a huge blow to morale when president of baseball operations Jon Daniels and the rest of the management team decided to cash in on their largest asset and bring a haul of four prospects to the organization for two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: A Hall Of Fame Double Feature

On this day, Texas Rangers fans had their attention diverted between Iván 'Pudge' Rodríguez entering the Baseball Hall of Fame and Adrián Beltré recording hit No. 3,000. In Cooperstown, New York, Rodríguez was putting the exclamation point on his extraordinary Major League career with a first-ballot induction, just the second catcher to accomplish that feat.
MLBBleacher Report

Starling Marte Reportedly Traded from Marlins to Athletics for Jesus Luzardo

Starling Marte is on the move again. Less than a year after Marte was traded to Miami by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Marlins shipped the 32-year-old to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the A's will send Jesus Luzardo to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Latest Royals trade rumor could help LAD fix lineup woes

The injuries continue to pile up for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have been able to weather the storm and maintain the second-best record in all of Major League Baseball. Admirable. However, Andrew Friedman has a lot to patch up on this roster before the July 30 trade deadline if the organization is serious about going for back-to-back World Series titles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy