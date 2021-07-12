Rangers Select Oregon's Aaron Zavala In 2nd Round of MLB Draft

With the 38th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers select outfielder Aaron Zavala out of the University of Oregon.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 199 | Bat/Throw: L/R

Baseball America Grades:

Hit: 55 | Power: 45 | Run: 45 | Field: 45 | Arm: 40 | Overall: 40

Zavala, 21, was named 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year after batting .392/.525/.628/1.153 with nine home runs and 38 RBI as a senior at the University of Oregon, finishing with the nation’s fifth-highest on-base percentage. He also ranked among Division I leaders in walks (T-6th, 50) while leading the Pac-12 in batting average. His 50 walks and 64 runs were program records for a single season.

Before playing with the Ducks, the Oregon native played at South Salem High School in Salem. He was named Oregon’s 6A Player of the Year and Greater Valley Conference Player of the Year as a senior in 2018, when he slashed .561/.656/.939 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 19 doubles, 55 runs, and 29 walks.

Zavala fits the trend the Rangers have stuck with over the past couple of drafts: a very productive college hitter known mostly for his hit tool. He was No. 124 in Baseball America's Top 500 prospect rankings, but shot up draft boards down the stretch.

He could be an under-slot candidate (slot value at $1.95 million), which could help pay the over-slot value for first-round pick Jack Leiter. Even if it takes the full slot value to sign Zavala, the Rangers added another hitter to the system that has exceptional bat-to-ball skills.

Keep up to date with our Day Two Draft Tracker on InsideTheRangers.com right here.

