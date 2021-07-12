Easthaven kids go to summer camp
A group of students from Easthaven Baptist church are at Centri Kid Church Camp in TimberCreek in the town of Palaski this week. Attending camp are Ridge Hamil, Peyton Burgess, Miles McPhail, Dylan Johnson, Masel Woolley, Kade Case, Landon Johnson, Harper Moore, Journey Rushing, Ethan Burgess, Alex Etheridge and Sophie Embry. The group is accompanied by chaperone Clay Woolley, Easthaven Children’s Minister Michelle Mayfield and Easthaven Music Minister Robert Mayfield.dailyleader.com
