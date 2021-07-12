Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Easthaven kids go to summer camp

By Daily Leader Staff
Daily Leader
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of students from Easthaven Baptist church are at Centri Kid Church Camp in TimberCreek in the town of Palaski this week. Attending camp are Ridge Hamil, Peyton Burgess, Miles McPhail, Dylan Johnson, Masel Woolley, Kade Case, Landon Johnson, Harper Moore, Journey Rushing, Ethan Burgess, Alex Etheridge and Sophie Embry. The group is accompanied by chaperone Clay Woolley, Easthaven Children’s Minister Michelle Mayfield and Easthaven Music Minister Robert Mayfield.

dailyleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Easthaven Baptist#Centri Kid Church Camp#Easthaven Children#Easthaven Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
KidsWinchester News Gazette

Kids Art Camp programs

Over 100 kids passed through the doors of the Arts Depot this week for the KIDS ART CAMP programs. Kids made art, tie-dyed t-shirts & finished on Friday with a Dance party with instructions by Novah Mote & pizza party. Funds for the program came from the Community Foundation &...
KidsLog Cabin Democrat

Kids learn about heavy equipment, more at summer camp

St. Joseph School’s After School Program, headed by Laura Hiegel-Williams, is sponsoring a summer camp for 5- to 12-year-old children which began earlier this summer and ends on Aug. 6. Up to 90 kids are involved each day. A variety of activities are being offered. On July 15, Nabholz Construction,...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Free Summer Learning Experience for Kids at Camp Zerbe Nature Park

The Oswego County Youth Bureau, in partnership with the Central New York/Oswego County Teacher Center, is hosting camps with a twist this summer. At Camp Zerbe in Williamstown, 32 children ages 6 to 12 recently participated in team building, crafts, and fun activities in a great outdoor environment planned by the Oswego County Parks and Recreation Staff. In addition, the children worked with teachers to experience 12 hours of hands-on, science learning experiments aligned with NYS Next Generation Learning Standards.
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

El Paso kids get one-of-a-kind experience at summer camp

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso summer campers got to take part in a unique experience provided by the Rancho Naranjo Polo Club. RNPC partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso and gave kids the opportunity to go horseback riding. “The Boys & Girls Clubs of...
Grand Island, NEKSNB Local4

Kids create rockets during a summer camp at Stolley Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Kids out in Grand Island looking for ways to have fun before heading back into the classroom may have hit the jackpot. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering kids a variety of camps throughout the summer. Thursday, more than a dozen kids, ages...
Kidsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IA: COVID SUMMER CAMP OUTBREAK/200 KIDS SENT HOME

A COVID-19 outbreak forced 200 kids to return home early from an Iowa summer camp. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Newburgh, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Mini-camps allow Newburgh kids to soak up the joys of summer

It’s hot out, but kids in the City of Newburgh have a new way to stay cool this summer. It’s a new program called the Summer Playground Series. Each week, the city will be hosting mini-summer camps in each of the city’s four wards, complete with water slides and games for families. It's a collaborative effort by the city’s recreation department, water department and planning department.
Lyndon, VTCaledonian Record-News

Summer Camp A Hit With Kids, Parents, Community

LYNDON — Marshall May has been busy. The 10-year-old Burke Town School student has spent the past month attending the Kingdom East School District’s inaugural summer camp. “Oh my gosh,” he said, before breathlessly describing everything he’s done. The rising fifth-grader has made new friends, participated in numerous activities (from...
Portland, ORKXL

Pop Up Summer Camps in Portland Teach Kids to Play Music

My Voice Music summer camp, July 2019. Photo by Jason Quigley. Some grant money is allowing free pop up satellite summer camps around Portland. Ian Mouser, founder of MY VOICE MUSIC says they work with about 15 hundred kids age 7-to-18 each year. They don’t have to have any musical experience. The organization has been around for 13 years.
Winchester, MAWicked Local

Building boats is summer fun for kids at Acera School camp in Winchester

It was a proud moment for Medford resident Ezra Schwarz-Bart, and the dozen or so other youngsters attending the Acera School's two-week Boat Building Summer camp when they launched their handmade vessels in Horn Pond earlier in July. Before setting off in their respective single-person rowboats, each student doused the...
Klamath Falls, ORbasinlife.com

Free Summer Camps for Kids! 45 Different Fun Camps Available for All Area Kids, Sponsored by Klamath Falls City Schools

Running now through August 20th, Klamath Falls City School is offering 45 different free and fun Summer Camps for kids in Klamath County for grades K-12.(priority to KFCS students and families) Sport Camps include: track, tennis, martial arts, athletic condition, weight training, baseball, basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer, cheer camp, football,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy