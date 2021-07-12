Cancel
Joseph Kosinski Will Adapt Sci-fi Comic, Chariot, For Warner Bros.

SuperHeroHype
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Kosinski Will Adapt Sci-fi Comic, Chariot, For Warner Bros. Earlier this year, Bryan Edward Hill and artist Priscilla Petraites debuted their sci-fi comic, Chariot, for Artists, Writers and Artisans. The final issue hasn’t been released yet. However, Warner Bros. Pictures isn’t waiting around. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has picked up the rights to adapt Chariot as a live-action film.

