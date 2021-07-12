Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester man, 85, injured in struggle with intruder

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
 18 days ago
Rochester Police Department, Facebook

An 85-year-old Rochester man was injured when he got in a struggle with an intruder who came into his room and turned on the light, police say.

The homeowner, who lives on the 1900 block of 22nd Street Northwest, woke up around 12:30 a.m. on July 11 to find a stranger in his home, Capt. Casey Moilanen told Bring Me The News.

"The homeowner said the man appeared to be high on drugs and a struggle ensued as he tried to get the man out of his house," Moilanen said in an email.

The man fell during the struggle, hurting his arm.

The suspect eventually left the house and "allegedly left a small bag of marijuana and a marijuana pipe in the bathroom of the home," Moilanen added.

The homeowner believes the suspect came through the front door because it was unlocked for his family members who were staying in a motor home on his property.

No one has been arrested.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

