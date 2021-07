EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. In search of the cosmic goddess Mother, Shiki Granbell goes on the journey of his life to fulfill his dream and though he knows that the adventure would not be without its challenges, he still pursued, now steps closer to finding her on Edens Zero. Episode 16 is underway so make sure to have the release date and time on your countdown and lookout when it comes out on Netflix!