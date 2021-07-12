Cancel
Mark Millar Shares Details For His New Graphic Novel, King of Spies

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Millar Shares Details For His New Graphic Novel, King of Spies. Earlier this month, Netflix axed Jupiter’s Legacy after a single season. Regardless, this isn’t stopping Mark Millar from churning out the streaming service’s next potential hit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Millar is making a foray into long-form graphic novel storytelling with King of Spies.

