Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holland, MI

Open mic night returning to Park Theatre with new host, booking system

Holland Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND — A beloved tradition at Park Theatre in downtown Holland is back. The venue's open mic night, hosted by musician Jair Driesenga, will return Tuesday, July 13. "It's a huge honor to be asked to host," Driesenga said. "Park Theatre is the type of place I've always wanted to be part of, whether it's playing shows or being more in the fold. I think people can expect a real sense of community there."

www.hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Holland, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Mic Night#Mic#Poetry#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy