Open mic night returning to Park Theatre with new host, booking system

HOLLAND — A beloved tradition at Park Theatre in downtown Holland is back. The venue's open mic night, hosted by musician Jair Driesenga, will return Tuesday, July 13. "It's a huge honor to be asked to host," Driesenga said. "Park Theatre is the type of place I've always wanted to be part of, whether it's playing shows or being more in the fold. I think people can expect a real sense of community there."