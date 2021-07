Meet Kal and Cosmo, on Kloud 9, coming to a bookstore or comic shop near you – in a couple of years, anyway. IDW Publishing is getting into the YA graphic novel line, with a new three-book deal for AJ O. Mason and Dominic Bustamante's new graphic novel series Kloud 9. The pitch was bought by Erika Turner at IDW, for publication in 2023. Kloud 9 is a "queer space opera is about Kal, a lonely orphan trying to keep himself afloat with odd jobs, and Cosmo, an extraterrestrial Star Soldier. After falling in love, the two are forced to go on the run and flee the solar system, joined by a motley crew. And our friendly neighbourhood agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management represented AJ O. Mason and Dominic Bustamante for world rights.