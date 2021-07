Massachusetts health officials announced an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, with more than 19,000 new doses administered — the highest total in nearly a month. The state announced 742 new cases Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 598 and still much higher than pandemic lows seen last month. Since the pandemic hit the U.S. last year, 671,644 Massachusetts residents have contracted the virus and 17,711 have died, with the Department of Public Health announcing eight new deaths Thursday.