The Addams Family 2: Kellogg's Reveals Spooky Box Redesigns

While 2013's Texas Chainsaw 3D might not have revived the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, it did deliver audiences some memorable moments, even if they're memorable for being infamous as opposed to being celebrated. Fans weren't the only ones disappointed with some elements of the film, as star Alexandra Daddario recently detailed how she had hoped the line "do you thing, cuz" could have been deleted from the script, but that a producer thought the quip would be in line with the tone of the film they were attempting to make. A new Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been shot and could debut later this year.