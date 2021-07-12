Cancel
The Addams Family 2: Kellogg's Reveals Spooky Box Redesigns

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's still summer for the better part of the next two months, and brands are already getting ready for spooky season. In one example, Kellogg's announced a partnership with MGM on Monday morning that will allow characters from The Addams Family 2 to arrive on cereal boxes in but a matter of weeks. In total, Kellogg's is revamping three of its flagship cereals — Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Chocolate Frosted Flakes — Rice Krispies Treats, and two snack products to feature Addams Family characters.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Food Drink#Spooky Box Redesigns#Kellogg#Mgm#Froot Loops
