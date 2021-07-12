The Addams Family 2: Kellogg's Reveals Spooky Box Redesigns
It's still summer for the better part of the next two months, and brands are already getting ready for spooky season. In one example, Kellogg's announced a partnership with MGM on Monday morning that will allow characters from The Addams Family 2 to arrive on cereal boxes in but a matter of weeks. In total, Kellogg's is revamping three of its flagship cereals — Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Chocolate Frosted Flakes — Rice Krispies Treats, and two snack products to feature Addams Family characters.comicbook.com
