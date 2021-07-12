Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DNR cancels third straight sharp-tailed grouse season

SFGate
 17 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources has canceled Wisconsin’s sharp-tailed grouse season for the third year in a row to protect the population. The DNR announced the decision Monday, saying a population survey this spring coupled with historical data trends and scientific modeling indicate hunting could cause a “marked decrease” in the population.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharp Tailed Grouse#Dnr#Dnr#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

No 2021 sharp-tailed grouse hunt in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources this week announced that there will be no fall sharp-tailed grouse hunting season again this year after spring surveys showed low numbers of the upland birds. The DNR’s sharp-tailed grouse advisory committee, which consists of interested conservation groups and DNR wildlife biologists, uses spring...
Wisconsin StateDuluth News Tribune

Wisconsin DNR wants more grouse samples

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is again asking ruffed grouse hunters to submit samples during the final year of a four-year, multistate ruffed grouse West Nile virus study. The DNR and conservation partners will distribute testing kits to hunters in an effort to get more samples as biologists try...
Animalswglr.com

DNR Meets With Wolf Hunters About Next Season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will discuss this year’s wolf hunt with hunters today (Thursday). The conversation will center on Wisconsin’s wolf management plan. The state is required to host a wolf hunt each year, but the D-N-R wants to shorten it this time. State regulators say last year’s hunt was faster and more successful than they expected, with a harvest well above the target. Some conservationists say too many wolves were killed. The next wolf hunt is tentatively scheduled for some time in November.
Minnesota Statestate.mn.us

Counts show significant decline in sharp-tailed grouse in east-central Minnesota

Management actions planned, including closing east-central hunting zone season. Minnesota’s sharp-tailed grouse population has declined significantly in the east-central portion of the state, according to spring population counts conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and cooperators who help count the birds. Based on the new population information, the...
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana reports 500-plus new COVID cases for third straight day

The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 561 new cases of COVID-19, the third day in a row that news cases have topped 500. The health department reported one new death from COVID-19, raising the cumulative total to 13,514. The state has averaged two new deaths per day from COVID over the past seven days.
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

DNR closes Eastern Washington lands for wildfire season

WENATCHEE, Wash. — While visiting the site of the Red Apple Fire, Washington’s Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, formally announced the closure of all DNR lands in Eastern Washington (east of the Cascades) starting on Friday during a powerful wildfire season that has spread firefighting resources thin already. According...
AnimalsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

August pheasant count helps DNR formulate predictions for upcoming hunting season

(Area) Roadside pheasant surveys commence in August. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says heavy dew is needed to get the most accurate count. “The August roadside survey covers more than 6,500 miles of routes. They are driving gravel roads in the early morning. Under heavy dew, hen pheasants will move their brood to edge of the gravel road to dry off before beginning to feed which makes them easier to count.”
wpr.org

Conservation Biologist Finds Rare Wildflower In West-Central Wisconsin

When conservation biologist Ryan O'Connor first spotted a patch of green violet in a state natural area in west-central Wisconsin, his excitement was palpable. "My heart skipped a beat a little bit," said O'Connor, who works for the state Department of Natural Resources. "It was because I was familiar with it. But I also knew it hadn't been seen in an exceptionally long time."
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in Florida

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Iowa StatePosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

What Do Those Black Iowa License Plates Mean?

Have you noticed those black and white Iowa license plates that are on some Iowan vehicles?. They stand out from the typical crowd of licenses plates, don't they?. But what are the meanings behind the coloring of these plates? Do they cost the driver more money than a typical Iowa license plate? Here's what Iowa.gov has to say about what those black and white Iowa license plates actually mean.
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WMIL FM106.1

This Wisconsin Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

Finding the best burger around town can be hard with so many options available. Luckily, Food & Wine went on the search for the best burger in every state. No, we don't mean the best-looking burger. Instead, we're talking about mouth-watering quality seasoned beef that is prepared just right so you don't need any condiments type of burgers.
Michigan StateArs Technica

Over half the deer in Michigan seem to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2

On Wednesday, the US Department of Agriculture released some rather disturbing news: a survey of wild deer populations has found that large numbers of the animals seem to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The finding indicates that there's a very large population of wild animals in North America that could serve as a reservoir for the virus, even if we were to get its circulation within the human population under control.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Politicsbeeherald.com

Sheriff warns about limitations of permitless carry law

Whether legislators oversold the new state law allowing permitless carry of guns, or the public simply misunderstood, the message has been that Iowa is now akin to Deadwood circa 1876. “The message,” Sheriff Jack Williams recently told local media, “has been ‘carry it where you want to, how you want...
Posted by
PennLive.com

Rare pink bird continues to draw a crowd in Michigan hoping to catch a glimpse

SALINE, MI -- Dedicated birders from across the region have continued their migration to Saline in hopes of spotting a rare roseate spoonbill. The pink tropical wading bird was spotted in Michigan for the first time over the weekend, making a temporary home in the Koch Warner Drain off of Saline-Milan Road. By Friday, July 23, it had moved a short distance to a marshy pond off of Bemis Road between Burwyck Park Drive and Keveling Drive, just off U.S. 12.
Leader-Telegram

DNR asks for participation in ruffed grouse sampling

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is once again asking ruffed grouse hunters and outdoor enthusiasts who come across a sick or dead grouse to submit a sample for a multi-state ruffed grouse West Nile virus study. For the fourth and final year, the DNR and conservation partners will distribute...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Minnesotans Arrested In Nebraska With 5,000 Fentanyl Pills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman from Minnesota were arrested in Nebraska last month for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl. According to the East Central Drug Task Force, the 21-year-old man from Cambridge and 20-year-old woman from North Branch will face trafficking and drug-related charges, and could face additional federal charges. The task force said 5,000 fentanyl pills and 6 grams of cocaine were seized during the arrest on June 18. The man was apparently under investigation for distributing the pills in Isanti and Chicago counties. (credit: East Central Drug Task Force) “These drugs are exceptionally dangerous in our communities, especially among young adults experimenting with drug use,” the task force said in a release. “Ingestion of these pills can be fatal, and members of our communities have already died as a result.” WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.   More On WCCO.com: Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scam That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars Family Of Boy Thrown From Third-Floor Balcony Sues Mall Of America Red Lake Nation Police Officer Ryan Bialke Killed In Line Of Duty WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Walz: State Will Begin Offering $100 Reward For COVID Vaccinations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday afternoon that every eligible Minnesotan who receives their COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of weeks will have the opportunity get a $100 Visa gift card. The giveaway starts Friday and will last through Aug. 15. “We have made so much progress to combat this virus. We cannot give up ground now, especially with students returning to the classroom this fall,” Walz said in a release. “Getting paid $100 to keep your family safe is a pretty good deal – all you have to do is roll up your sleeves.” Those who receive their...
EnvironmentPosted by
GreenMatters

A Derecho May Be Making Its Way to the Midwest — Here's What That Means

As middle America is currently struggling to get through the remainder of tornado season, another extreme weather event is currently stealing the show and affecting several midwestern cities across the board. A super high-impact storm, that's known as a derecho, has been slamming of Minnesota and Wisconsin since Wednesday, and is continuing to travel across the country as of Thursday, putting various communities on high alert. But what is a derecho? And why are people so concerned about it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy