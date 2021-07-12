Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

New signs in place to protect La Jolla sea lions, seals

By Mary McKenzie
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9dVt_0auekkgP00

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Some new signs around La Jolla Cove are warning visitors to keep their distances from seals and sea lions.

For the sea lions lounge in La Jolla, pupping season lasts through the end of October. It's a vulnerable time for the pups, which can't swim well when they're newborns and are at risk of drowning.

Irresponsible tourism can also be dangerous for humans who decide to get too close -- they can be bitten by these large and often assertive animals.

In June, animal rights activists alerted the media that a newborn sea lion pup died after being harassed by people who got too close and scared the animals.

RELATED STORIES:

Now, the signage and staff, who will be present at times, should serve to educate the humans on how to behave.

ABC 10News reached out to the mayor's office to see how often and by whom the area will be staffed, but no response was provided as of the publication of this story.

Comments / 0

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Lions#La Jolla Cove#Abc 10news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsdanapointtimes.com

PMMC Ready to Help Sea Lion Spotted in Harbor

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Englewood, FLyoursun.com

A new generation learns to protect sea turtles

ENGLEWOOD — Zoe Bass has been walking the beaches of Manasota Key for years as part of a near-daily commitment to studying and protecting sea turtles, their nests and their tiny hatchlings. This year, another Zoe Bass, who is 7, has been joining her grandmother, looking for new nests, signs...
Newport, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Rescued sea otter pup Earle is newest addition at Oregon Coast Aquarium

The raft of sea otters at the Oregon Coast Aquarium has another member among its ranks: Earle, the tiny pup who was rescued from the wild. The Newport aquarium announced the new addition Thursday, releasing the requisite series of adorable photos of the baby sea otter that was only three weeks old and weighed 6.5 pounds when it was found stranded off the coast of California in May.
Lifestylehomedit.com

Protect Your Deck with The Thompson’s Water Seal

You’ve just installed your dream deck and now you need to seal it with a product that is easy to apply and provides superior protection from the elements. Perhaps Thompson’s Water Seal products are just what you’re looking for. Keep on reading as we learn about the Thompson Brand, its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy