Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Judge denies request to suppress evidence in Arizona murders

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xn2s_0auekjng00

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A judge has denied a request to suppress evidence in a 2016 case involving the murders of an Apache Junction couple.

Three men were later arrested by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies in the case. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Judge Robert Carter Olson has denied two motions to suppress evidence gathered from an Apache Junction police interview with one of the defendants and the seizure of that same defendant’s vehicle.

A lawyer for the 42-year-old suspect had argued his client was arrested without a warrant and without probable cause, was not read his Miranda rights and authorities seized and towed the man’s car without getting a search warrant. Keith Long and Renae Gardner were fatally shot while sleeping in their mobile home in Apache Junction.

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Apache Junction, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Florence, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Long
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders#Ap#Pinal County Sheriff#The Casa Grande Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy