Arizona State

Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 17 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a cyclist has died after he was struck last month by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said Monday that 58-year-old Jeremy Barrett died of his injuries Saturday. The suspected driver pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges after injuring seven bicyclists in June.

Authorities say the driver sped into a crowd gathered for an annual race in the mountain city of Show Low.

The Navajo County attorney's office said more charges are expected.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

