RALEIGH – North Carolinians will have a daily chance at winning a lifetime supply of cash as the Lucky for Life draw game begins holding daily drawings Monday. The game, played in 23 states including North Carolina, is the only lottery game in North Carolina to feature a top prize of $1,000 A Day For Life and a second prize of $25,000 A Year For Life. Winners get those prizes every year for the rest of their lives. No other game changes are planned. Tickets remain $2. Prizes are the same. And the odds of winning those prizes are the same.