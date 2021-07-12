Red Sox 4th-round pick is high school pitcher with ton of upside

There’s no rest for the New York Yankees as the Boston Red Sox come to town to kick off the second half. It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire for the New York Yankees as they come out of the All-Star Break into the second half. After taking two out of three from the Houston Astros, the Bronx Bombers host their archrival Boston Red Sox for a four-game set in the Bronx. Thus far, Boston has swept New York twice.