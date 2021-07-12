Red Sox 4th-round pick is high school pitcher with ton of upside
The Boston Red Sox have taken high school pitcher Elmer Rodriguez Cruz with their fourth-round selection in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.www.audacy.com
